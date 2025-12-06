Manuel Torres Stuns Grant Dawson with Jaw-Dropping Knockout – UFC 323 Highlights
Manuel Torres kept the finishing coming at UFC 323, putting away Grant Dawson in the evening’s featured prelim.
As Dawson attempted to connect with a big looping right, Torres countered with a combination punctuated by a booming left hook that caught Dawson clean, sending him crashing to the mat. As Torres unleashed a series of ground strikes, Dawson turtled up, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.
Official Result: Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:25 of Round 1.
With the win, Torres moves to 5-1 under the UFC banner and now has back-to-back first-round knockouts. The victory was also his first win over a ranked fighter in the lightweight division, ensuring he will have a number next to his name come Monday morning.