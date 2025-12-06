Manuel Torres Stuns Grant Dawson with Jaw-Dropping Knockout – UFC 323 Highlights

Manuel Torres kept the finishing coming at UFC 323, putting away Grant Dawson in the evening’s featured prelim.

As Dawson attempted to connect with a big looping right, Torres countered with a combination punctuated by a booming left hook that caught Dawson clean, sending him crashing to the mat. As Torres unleashed a series of ground strikes, Dawson turtled up, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:25 of Round 1.

With the win, Torres moves to 5-1 under the UFC banner and now has back-to-back first-round knockouts. The victory was also his first win over a ranked fighter in the lightweight division, ensuring he will have a number next to his name come Monday morning.

Check Out Highlights From Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres at UFC 323:

MANUEL TORRES WITH A HUGE STATEMENT WIN 😤 #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/DLLhoUAOQ7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2025

MANUEL TORRES KNOCKS OUT GRANT DAWSON IN THE FIRST ROUND!!! #UFC323pic.twitter.com/ZDAYk24mhz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 7, 2025