Manuel Torres Stuns Grant Dawson with Jaw-Dropping Knockout – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Manuel Torres kept the finishing coming at UFC 323, putting away Grant Dawson in the evening’s featured prelim.

As Dawson attempted to connect with a big looping right, Torres countered with a combination punctuated by a booming left hook that caught Dawson clean, sending him crashing to the mat. As Torres unleashed a series of ground strikes, Dawson turtled up, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:25 of Round 1.

With the win, Torres moves to 5-1 under the UFC banner and now has back-to-back first-round knockouts. The victory was also his first win over a ranked fighter in the lightweight division, ensuring he will have a number next to his name come Monday morning.

Check Out Highlights From Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres at UFC 323:

