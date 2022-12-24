Grant Dawson lobbying for fight with Paddy Pimblett in London: “We are asking for that fight.”

Grant Dawson just bought himself a ticket for the Paddy Pimblett lottery.

From the moment Pimblett’s hype train kicked on its engine, fighters have been chomping at the bit to put the Liverpudlian’s lights out. Nebraska native Grant Dawson added his name to the list. While engaging in a Q&A session with fans for Millions.co on Instagram, Dawson revealed that he is working to get a fight with ‘The Baddy’ when the UFC returns to London in March.

“I would love to fight against Paddy,” Dawson said. “We are asking for that fight in London, March 18th. I will go to his home turf to fight him, and to prove that Scousers get knocked out” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Grand Dawson is currently riding a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2016. In 2017, he earned his way into the UFC with a second-round submission over Adrian Diaz on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Since then, ‘KGD’ has earned seven straight in the Octagon, his most recent victory coming against Olympic silver medalist Mark O. Madsen in November.

Grant Dawson and Paddy Pimblett Have Both Earned Wins Over Jared Gordon

Paddy Pimblett is coming off his fourth straight win inside the Octagon, though that victory came with an oversized helping of controversy. Scoring a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event, a majority of fans, fighters, and generally anyone with eyeballs scored the bout in favor of Jared Gordon. Some even went so far as to call it the worst decision in UFC history. The loss was Gordon’s second defeat in his last three fights with the other loss coming against Grant Dawson.

If Grant Dawson doesn’t get his wish for a showdown with ‘The Baddy’ in London, he has a few other names picked out for his return to the Octagon in 2023.

“If that doesn’t happen, I’m looking for Tony Ferguson,” Dawson said.” If that doesn’t happen, I’m looking for Dan Hooker. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what to tell you. Who else?”