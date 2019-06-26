Glover Teixeira Set For Octagon Return At UFC Vancouver

Spread the word!













There have been several fights announced for the upcoming UFC Vancouver event on September 14.

One of the more notable bouts announced is a light heavyweight clash between Glover Teixeira and Nikita Krylov. The 39-year-old Teixeira comes off back-to-back wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Teixeira has won three of his last four fights, last losing to Corey Anderson in July of last year.

Krylov most recently defeated Ovince Saint Preux in April with a second-round submission. More fights announced for the card include a heavyweight matchup between Todd Duffee – who returns after more than four years – and Jeff Hughes. Duffee hasn’t fought since his 2015 clash with Frank Mir, as he has been sidelined with several injuries over the years.

As for Hughes, a training partner of former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, he will attempt to bounce back after dropping his last bout to Maurice Greene. Hughes landed a UFC contract with a knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

A few more confirmed bouts can be found below:

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai

Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Uriah Hall

Middleweight: David Branch vs. Andrew Sanchez

A main event for the UFC Vancouver card has yet to be announced.