Highlights: Watch Glover Teixeira’s Huge Comeback Submission In Ft. Lauderdale

For a moment, it looked like it was a changing of the guard when Glover Teixeira met young slugger Ion Cutelaba on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

‘The Hulk’ came out smoking with some huge knees and punches early. He wobbled the veteran with this impressive spinning backfist:

However, the heart and experience of the veteran took over. Teixeira rebounded well and shook off the cobwebs to survive into the second round.

There, he timed a Cutelaba knee perfectly to shove the younger fighter to the ground. Using his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Teixeira transitioned to the mount and then the back mount. He locked on a tight rear-naked choke that forced a fading Cutelaba to tap out immediately.

