Glover Teixeira Outpoints Nikita Krylov – UFC Vancouver Results

Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout continues the main card of the UFC Vancouver event:

Round 1: Teixeira caught a body kick and took him down to the ground where he got side control. Krylov was doing a nice job of landing some elbows off his back which sliced opened Teixeira. He eventually gets his back. He’s searching for a choke, but Krylov was defending well. Teixeira softened him up with strikes but Krylov shook him off and got full mount. Krylov got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke but Teixeira rolled out.

Round 2: Both guys came out and were throwing bombs. Krylov is doing well at staying out of range and using his reach. Krylov lands a low kick and eats a hook but was constantly on his bike. Krylov landed a nice combo as the former title contender was moving forward as he was getting frustrated. Krylov scored a late round takedown.

Round 3: Krylov drops for the takedown and Glover immediately jumps on the guillotine. However, Krylov got out of it. Teixeira went for an armbar after landing some strikes from half guard but Krylov got out of it.

Results: Glover Teixeira def. Nikita Krylov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)