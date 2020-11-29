Back in the win-column at her new flyweight home, Alaska native, Gina ‘Danger’ Mazany picks up her third Octagon victory, via a third-round front-kick to the body finish over Rachael Ostovich.

In an competitive back-and-forth on the feet, Mazany displayed her grappling chaps over the course of the three-round preliminary meeting, taking Ostovich’s back on cue in the opening and second-frame. Briefly threatening with a rare north-south choke midway through the second-round, Mazany was impressively swept by Ostovich on the bottom, who displaying eye-catching flexibility to take the 32-year-old’s back momentarily.

With Ostovich visibly wilting midway through the final round, Mazany dropped The Ultimate Fighter feature with a beautifully timed front-kick to the body, before almost forcing the issue with strikes. After some seperation, Mazany again found the target with another body front-kick, dropping the Hawaiian once more, with referee, Mark Smith stopping the bout with less than a minute remaining in the clash.

Below, check out the highlights from Mazany’s stoppage win over Ostovich.

"This one means everything." – @GinaDangerAK who secured a win in her flyweight debut, said she was on a strict diet for 10 weeks out of a 15-week training camp. ⚖️#UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/at4B4kM9WZ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 29, 2020

Powerful shots to the body earns @GinaDangerAK the 3rd round finish!



📺 #UFCVegas15 live on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/yvpY2kBSVt — UFC (@ufc) November 29, 2020