Former Strikeforce star Gina Carano has booked her first film role since being removed from the uber-popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Carano was fired from the Disney+ series after she made a number of controversial posts on social media including one that compared being Jewish during the Holocaust to the current political climate in the United States, one that understandably did not go over well with the public and Disney executives.

Carano did eventually remove these posts from her social media, but it was not enough as Disney called the posts “abhorrent” and completely severed ties with her, removing her from the show and future plans that included her in a lead role in a spin-off series.

The new role Carano is taking on is a story surrounding a “strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker ‘White Knuckle.’ Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.”

The news of Carano’s new film was first reported by Deadline.

The role will also be Carano’s first project with the conservative website The Daily Wire, who partnered with her after she was fired from The Mandalorian.

“I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend,” Carano said in a statement. “I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”

The current plans are for the film to be released in early 2022 with the movie being made available through The Daily Wire website as well as plans for a theatrical release.

Carano appeared in seven episodes of The Mandalorian in over two seasons before she was let go from the series earlier this year.

Will you watch Gina Carano in her next movie?