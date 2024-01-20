Gillian Robertson Pummels Polyana Viana En Route to Second-Round TKO – UFC 297 Highlights

Gillian Robertson got back into the win column with an impressive performance against Polyana Viana at UFC 297 on Saturday night.

Stepping inside the Octagon in her home country of Canada, ‘The Savage’ scored a highlight-reel-worthy finish after coming up short against Tabatha Ricci in June. Robertson entered the bout determined to get back into the win column in emphatic fashion. She did exactly that with a pummeling of Viana.

Working her opponent down to the canvas, Robertson easily moved into mount and began blasting ‘Dama de Ferro’ with a series of strikes and elbows that left Viana with no other option, but to cover up and wait for the referee to step in and save her from the onslaught.

Official Result: Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:12 of Round 2.

Robertson has now won three of her last four bouts while Viana is staring down the barrel of back-to-back losses inside the Octagon.

Check out Highlights From Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana at uFC 297:

