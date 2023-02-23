Gilbert Burns expects ‘Bloody war’ with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April, predicts late finish

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns has predicted a war of attrition; and a bloody one at that against veteran contender, Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April, however, expects to force a late finish on enemy territory.

Burns, the current #5 ranked welterweight contender, is slated to co-headlined UFC 287 on April 8. in a clash with two-time title chaser, Masvidal, with the pay-per-view event set to take place at the Miami-Dade Arena.

Featuring on the main card of UFC 283 back in January in his native Brazil, Burns managed to land a comprehensive first round arm-triangle victory over division stalwart, Neil Magny – rebounding to the winner’s enclosure.

Most recently featuring in the ‘Sunshine State’ back in April of last year, Burns battled the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev over the course of three rounds, suffered a close, unanimous decision loss to the Chenchen force.

Gilbert Burns expects to eventually finish Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287

Previewing his April comeback against Masvidal in Miami, Burns expects a bloody showdown with the veteran – before landing an eventual finish.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy,” Gilbert Burns told Submission Radio. “I think it’s going to be bloody. I think you’re gonna get to a point that we’re gonna bang – you’re going to a war, and let’s see a finish. You know, maybe second, maybe late third round. But I’m looking forward to a finish.”

“And then, whatever it takes,” Gilbert Burns explained. “It could be Jiu-Jitsu – it could be submission, could be a knockout, it could be a TKO, or whatever it is. I’m looking forward to finish Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.”

Challenging for undisputed UFC welterweight gold back in February 2021, Burns suffered an eventual third round TKO loss to former champion and former Kill Cliff FC training partner and teammate, Kamaru Usman.