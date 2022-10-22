Gilbert Burns is targeting a return to the octagon in his home country.

The 36-year-old is looking to fight in Brazil and has called out several lightweights, most notably Jorge Masvidal. He has confirmed that the UFC is actively trying to get him on a fight card.

According to Burns, the UFC originally wanted him to fight in December but decided to push the bout to January in Brazil. There is no official word on who he will face but all signs point to Masvidal.

During an appearance on The Tobin and Leroy Show, Burns revealed the process in getting a fight and potential date for his return.

“It was supposed to be December 10. There [are] a lot of talks to be against Jorge Masvidal in December 10, Vegas, but I just got a notice from the UFC last week that they’re going to push me to the Brazil card,” he said. “They have Brazil, January 21 so they want me on that card. I think it’s gonna be against Masvidal. Nothing final yet, but…everything’s pointing to that direction and I hope that’s true… January 21. I’m back in Brazil, Rio.”

So @ufc is lying than ok 🤔 if you don’t want to fight is all good just said the word and I move on, simple as that @GamebredFighter https://t.co/eNCUddzj6N — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 19, 2022

Jorge Masvidal Is Interested In Fighting Gilbert Burns

When asked about a potential fight, Masvidal expressed interest in fighting the Brazilian native. Burns called for a fight against him in June and even said that he was willing to implement a no takedown rule in order to make the fight happen. The Miami native agreed to a fight with the exemption of Burns’ offer towards no grappling.

“Definitely a fight that interests me,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting in July. “I don’t want Gilbert to sign no contract that says no takedowns…Do your game, my brother. Do what’s gotten you here. [via MMA Fighting]

Masvidal (35-16) last fought in March against Colby Covington at UFC 272. Since then, he has been taking care of legal troubles ahead of a potential return. Fans last saw Burns at UFC 273 in a losing effort against Khamzat Chimaev. The two ranked welterweights are trying to bounce back from tough losses on their records.

An official fight announcement has yet to be released by the UFC.