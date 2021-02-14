Gilbert Burns has spoke out for the first time since falling short in his bid to become the UFC welterweight champion.

‘Durinho’ got his long overdue shot at 170lb king Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last night.

Things started well for the Brazilian who quickly dropped his former teammate.

Unfortunately for Burns, the momentum changed in round two and Usman was able to hurt him with strikes.

The following stanza was more of the same, only this time ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ forced referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the fight.

Burns was visibliy upset in the Octagon after failing in his first UFC title bid.

The 34-year-old spoke to media at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference and pointed to over excitement as the reason he lost.

“I think I got overexcited,” Burns said. “I got overexcited then (as well). If I want to become a champion, I cannot make those mistakes.

Burns remained positive though and drew inspiration from Robbie Lawler who became a UFC champion on his second attempt.

“The way I see it right now, I just want to be like Robbie Lawler. You know, he was the only guy if I’m not wrong that lost to Johny Hendricks and then just came right back. Got a couple of wins and became a champion. That is exactly what I am going to do.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

This loss snaps Burns perfect UFC welterweight streak. The Brazilian had won four straight at 170lbs, beating the likes of former champion Tyron Woodley and BJJ wizard Demian Maia to earn his shot at UFC gold.

Usman is quickly establishing himself as one of the best welterweight fighters of all time. Since joining the UFC he was won 13 consecutive fights at the weight and can now look forward to making the fourth defence of the title he won in 2019.

Who do you want to see Gilbert Burns fight next?