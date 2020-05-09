Gilbert Burns Offers To Fight Uriah Hall On One Days’ Notice

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has offered fill in for ‘Jacare Souza’ and fight Uriah Hall at UFC 249 tonight.

Burns made the offer after it was revealed ‘Jacare’ tested positive for the coronavirus and his fight against Hall was of course removed from the card. The UFC released a statement confirming the fight had been scrapped and that Souza, along with two of his team had tested positive for COVID-19, it read.

“The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result.

“In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

“From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.

“There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249.”

Burns took to social media to react to the unfortunate news and even offered to fill in for the coronavirus stricken ‘Jacare’, he wrote. “185 tomorrow I can do it! Why not? I’m already here in Jacksonville! #ufc249 I know a guy.”

The Brazilian submission specialist is rumoured to be fighting former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in Las Vegas on May 23. Burns is coming off the biggest win of his career after stopping Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia earlier this year.

Do you think the UFC would allow Gilbert Burns to fill in on late notice?