UFC welterweight contender and one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns has called for a pairing against the #8 ranked challenger, Neil Magny — claiming that every other contender within the 170lbs division “is busy“.



Returning to the Octagon for the first time since his unsuccessful title challenge against former Sanford MMA teammate, Kamaru Usman at UFC 259 in March — Burns co-headlined a high-profile UFC 264 event in July.



Meeting with fellow former welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson — the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace managed to utilize his grappling to bring the Simponsville native to the ground with takedowns, control from top-position, en route to a stifling, impressive unanimous decision triumph.



Hoping to score another outing before the close of the year, the Deerfield Beach, Florida-based contender has been linked with potential pairings with both former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal as well as surging Birmingham native, Leon Edwards, however, has called for the aforenoted, Magny — claiming that every contender remaining in the division “is busy“”.



“Starting to get that itch again…” Burns tweeted. “But everyone that I call is busy @NeilMagny??“

Starting to get that itch again… but everyone that I call is busy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ 👀👀 @NeilMagny ?? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 8, 2021

In response to the Brazilian, Elevation Fight Team staple, Magny claimed that he has been ready for a showdown; “Spent all that time chasing clout!” Magny replied. “I’ve been ready!“



However, Burns then replied to the veteran top-10 mainstay, claiming that he did not like his response and that he may have lost a potential matchup.



“I don’t like the way you sound,” Burns replied. “You might just lost (sic) an opportunity. Should be more thankful next time.“



Headlining in his last outing, Magny featured in January most recently, dropping a UFC Fight Island 8 main event clash with Michael Chiesa — suffering a unanimous decision blemish.



Enjoying a hugely successful stint at welterweight since his return to the division, Burns’ sole loss at 170lbs came against Usman, whilst he added the aforenoted, Thompson to prior triumphs over compatriot, Demian Maia, Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, as well as a unanimous decision shut-out win over former division kingpin, Tyron Woodley.