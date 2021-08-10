Gilbert Burns is dead set on fighting Leon Edwards next and he’s letting everyone know it.

In July, Burns got back in the win column with a dominant grappling display against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 264. Post-fight, he name-checked Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Edwards as fellow welterweight contenders who he’d like to face next.

On Monday, ‘Durinho’ dialed in on Edwards who appears to be next in line for a shot at the welterweight belt after racking up nine straight UFC wins.

The Brazilian posted a clip from the UFC 265 post-fight press conference that showed Dana White saying Edwards will “probably” need to fight again in order to secure a 170lb title shot.

‘Rocky’ fired back with an alternate opponent suggestion for Burns.

You should fight Luque. You already snake one of your friends from the gym what’s another one to you — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2021

Burns then angrily compared his record to that of his rival.

“Your best win is Nate Diaz who is unranked and the last time he beat a true WW is….NEVER, you are on a 9 fight win streak and nobody gives a shit about you. I’ve beat legends in Woodley, Maia and WB…come get this smoke…BRUMMIE CUNT” pic.twitter.com/l1xAl6Lcds — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

“Nate beat you, I’ll bury you” pic.twitter.com/X0L1aHduv3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

COUPLE FACTS you had 8 weeks to fight Gunnar, I had 8 days. He mounted you and you held on for life. I beat up Gunnar in his country….fight me BRUNMIE CUNT lol pic.twitter.com/8bSTs1oeg3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

Edwards then reminded Burns of the time he sat out to wait for a title shot rather than fight him.

Remember when I called that ugly bastard out and he was like no I’ll wait 12months for my title shot 😂😂 #nochinburns #snake pic.twitter.com/78g96FcuDg — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2021

Burns insisted that he was in a much stronger position than Edwards currently is.

“Handsome bastard” https://t.co/wDo7bKHTMr — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

‘Durinho’ ended the conversation by stating he is the only option for Edwards who risks being overlooked for a title shot if he refuses to fight.

BRUNMIE CUNT lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/bqGATRhqoD — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2021

Do you want to see Gilbert Burns vs. Leon Edwards?