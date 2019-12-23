Gilbert Burns Claims He Has Been Offered Demian Maia Fight At UFC Brasilia

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Gilbert Burns could be set for a Brazilian jiu-jitsu showcase against Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia on March 14.

Burns recently tweeted that he had been offered a fight with a legend:

“A dream fight has being offered, against a legend! Hope he accepts and we can make it happen! 🤞🏾🙏🏾” Burns tweeted last week.

It turns out that legend was Maia as Burns recently revealed he was offered a co-main event spot opposite Maia for the UFC’s return to Brasilia.

“Caught up with Gilbert Burns after his match with Craig Jones at #SUG10,” Drake Riggs reported. “He said he has been offered a co-main event spot against Demian Maia for #UFCBrasilia on March 14. Not official yet but that’s the direction things are heading in. Interview coming soon.”

Maia is on a three-fight winning streak with his most recent victim being Ben Askren when he submitted him at UFC Singapore back in October.

As for Burns, he is on a four-fight winning streak. He recently made the move up from lightweight to welterweight and has won both of his 170-pound matchups against Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson on short notice.

What do you think of this matchup? Who wins?

