Former undisputed featherweight champion and inaugural divisional gold holder, Germaine de Randamie has announced her intentions to make a return to the Octagon for the first time since October 2020 – later this summer, following a three year period away from the sport.

de Randamie, a former undisputed feahterweight champion and former title challenger at the bantamweight limit during her tenure with the UFC, most recently featured on the main card of UFC Fight Island 4 back in late 2020, submitting former bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña with a third round guillotine choke.

Expected to return to the Octagon against incoming UFC 289 headliner and title challenger, Irene Aldana at UFC 268 back in November 2021 at Madison Square Garden, Dutch striker, de Randamie was forced from the tie due to an undisclosed injury.

In the time since, Germaine de Randamie confirmed an expected extended sidelining from the sport, as she and her partner expected a child, announcing their pregnancy.

Germaine de Randamie eyes summer return to the UFC

However, as per an interview with Dutch outlet, Eurosport Nederland – de Randamie is targeting a return to the Octagon before the conclusion of this summer.

“Germaine de Randamie is now back in the gym and wants to return to the Octagon at the end of the summer,” Eurosport Nederland tweeted. “The Dutch gave her prediction for the title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.”

🥊🇨🇦 | #UFC289 | Germaine de Randamie is inmiddels terug in de gym en wil terugkeren aan het einde van de zomer in de Octagon.



De Nederlandse gaf haar voorspelling voor het titelgevecht tussen kampioene Amanda Nunes en Irene Aldana.



Bekijk het hele interview op Eurosport. pic.twitter.com/HPjzHsQqSM — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) June 9, 2023

Boasting a 10-4 professional record, before her victory over former titleholder, Peña, de Randamie suffered a second career loss to current two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Winning the inaugural featherweight champion at UFC 207 back in 2017, de Randamie landed a close, and contentious decision win over former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm in a main event clash in Brooklyn, New York.

In other notable Octagon wins, de Randamie defeated former championship challenger, Raquel Pennington, stopped Aspen Ladd with a 15-second KO, as well as landing wins over Julie Kedzie, and Larissa Pacheco of note.