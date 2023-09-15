Eyeing a return to the Octagon before the close of the year, inaugural featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie has announced intentions to make a bantamweight comeback – ideally in a vacant championship rematch against either former-foes, Julianna Peña, or Raquel Pennington.

de Randamie, the inaugural featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since submitting former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Peña back in October 2020, rallying to beat The Ultimate Fighter winner with a stunning third round guillotine choke submission win.

IRON LADY WITH THE SUB!



Germaine de Randamie submits Julianna Pena in the third round! 🇳🇱#UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/HnPx4jDYk0 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 4, 2020

Since then, de Randamie and her partner welcomed their first born child, with a planned clash with most recent title challenger, Irene Aldana back in November 2021 cancelled after the Dutch kickboxer withdrawing due to an undisclosed injury.

However, earlier this year, the Utrecht native confirmed her intentions to make a summer comeback, and whilst failing to meet the timeline for a return – de Randamie has instead confirmed her plans to fight in either November or December of this year, returning to a training camp.

Germaine de Randamie chases vacant title fight in return to the UFC

And in terms of potential comeback opponents, de Randamie, 39, weighed up potential fights with either Peña or Pennington, in rematches to land the vacant bantamweight title in her return.

“In an ideal world, Julianna Peña or Raquel Pennington,” Germaine de Randamie told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “But like I said, I’m not in the position to ask for anybody and I’m never the person to do that. But if I would have to say somebody – and I say that with the utmost respect because I’m a true, true, true fan of her – but I would say a fight with Pannie Kianzad.”

“If the UFC really wants a banger, because she and I are both not going to shoot for a takedown,” Germaine de Randamie explained. “We’re going to bang it out in the middle of the cage. That would be a fun fight. Like I said, whatever the UFC wants to give me and whatever gives me a shot at the title. Let’s make it happen. That’s what I’m shooting for. I’m going to give it my all in my comeback fight. I know I have to deliver. That’s my focus. I’ve got to deliver and make sure everybody knows I’m still there and I’m coming for [the title].”

Can Germaine de Randamie make a successful comeback to the UFC this year?