Having previously missed out on an initially planned Octagon return in the summer, inaugural featherweight queen, Germaine de Randamie has revealed she is currently in talks to make a UFC comeback at the end of October or November of this year.

de Randamie, who has been sidelined for three years, most recently submitted former bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña with a third round guillotine choke on ‘Fight Island’ in October 2020.

Taking time away from the Octagon as herself and he partner welcomed their first child, de Randamie was briefly slated to featured at UFC 268 back in November 2021 at Madison Square Garden against most recent title challenger, Irene Aldana, however, withdrew from the clash in September, citing injury.

Germaine de Randamie confirms plans for November return to UFC

Recently confirming plans for a return to the Octagon as she renewed training, de Randamie has informed Dutch outlet, Eurosport of her intention to fight under the banner of the UFC before the end of the year.

“We are full in training and I don’t have a date yet but we are going for November or October – end of October or November,” Germaine de Randamie said. “I’m feeling good. I’m waiting for the call. Right now, my manager is negotiating so, we’ll see. But, 2023 it will be anyway.”

“I have to say, honestly, after three years it is tough because I am also getting older by the day,” Germaine de Randamie explained. “My body feels that, but there is a fire burning in me. You can no longer take that fire away and especially now that I have become a mother, I fight for a different goal; my little man. I want to make him proud. I want him to be proud of mama. So, in the end, whoever is in front of me it will be them or me. That’s one thing for sure.”

Winning inaugural featherweight gold back in 2017, Utrecht striker, de Randamie landed a close, debated decision win over former bantamweight titleholder, Holly Holm in the pair’s inaugural title affair.

