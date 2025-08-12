Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – Odds and Mat Preview

The upcoming UFC match between Gerald Meerschaert and Michał Oleksiejczuk, scheduled for August 16, 2025, at UFC 319, promises to be an exciting middleweight bout with interesting stakes and contrasting styles.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC middleweight match between Gerald Meerschaert and Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, show Michał Oleksiejczuk as the favorite with odds around -210 to -225, while Gerald Meerschaert is the underdog with odds near +180 to +196. This means Oleksiejczuk is expected to win by the majority of bettors, with roughly a 66% implied probability, whereas Meerschaert's odds imply about a 33% chance of victory.

Looking at the favored methods of victory, Meerschaert is known for his submission skills and most of his UFC wins come by submission, so a submission win for him carries appeal among bettors, and some futures odds reflect that possibility. Oleksiejczuk is a powerful striker with many knockout wins, so knockout or technical knockout is considered a likely method if he wins.

In recent betting trends, interest in Meerschaert has grown, and his underdog odds have slightly improved from around +200 to about +180/+190, indicating some bettor confidence in his grappling edge against Oleksiejczuk’s striking. However, the odds have largely stayed stable with no major line swings reported.

The stakes of this bout are significant for both fighters. Meerschaert, a seasoned submission specialist, will look to use his grappling advantage to control and finish Oleksiejczuk on the ground, while Oleksiejczuk will aim to keep the fight standing and use his striking power to secure another knockout win. For Meerschaert, adding a win further cements his legacy as one of the most dangerous submission fighters in UFC middleweight history. For Oleksiejczuk, a victory over a tough and experienced veteran could elevate his position in the middleweight rankings and build momentum for future high-profile fights.

Gerald Meerschaert is a veteran American mixed martial artist with a long professional career dating back to 2007. He competes in the UFC middleweight division and holds the record for most finishes in middleweight history with 12

The market favors Oleksiejczuk for a probable striking win, but Meerschaert is well respected for his dangerous submission game, making this a competitive betting matchup with some value on the underdog submission possibility. Fans can expect the odds to possibly shift a bit as fight day approaches, but the current consensus sees Oleksiejczuk as the more likely winner by knockout or decision, while Meerschaert’s strength lies in a ground finish if he can impose his grappling.