Brad Tavares Defeats Gerald Meerschaert, Ties Bisping for Most Wins in Middleweight History – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares - UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

Brad Tavares became one of the winningest fighters in UFC middleweight history with a dominant showing against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.

A big straight right hand from Tavares prompted Meerschaert to clinch up against the fence, but it didn’t take long for Tavares to separate and get back to the center of the Octagon. With less than a minute to go in the first, Tavares landed a couple more right hands.

It wasn’t enough to sit Meerschaert down on the mat, but it undoubtedly earned him a 10-9 on the scorecards.

gettyimages 2208738992 612x612 1

Meerschaert looked to get his grabbing going in the second stanza, but Tavares’ work in the clinch and significant speed advantage kept the fight on the feet and Tavares just out of range of his opponent’s attacks.

READ MORE:  'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down UFC Title Match Against 'Relentless' Alexandre Pantoja
gettyimages 2208739006 612x612 1

Desperate to get the fight on the ground early, Meerschaert shot in and secured a body lock against the fence. Despite his best effort, Meerschaert couldn’t muscle Tavares to the mat, going 0 for 8 on takedown attempts.

With just over a minute to go, referee Mike Beltran separated the fighters due to a lack of activity. Meerschaert once again punched his way inside and put Tavares’ back against the fence, but he was unable to accomplish anything of note. Tavares separated himself with 10 seconds to go in the fight and was content to ride out the remainder of the round, taking us to the scorecards for what should be a very obvious unanimous decision.

READ MORE:  Yoel Romero reveals reason he was cut from UFC contract: 'I was giving a bad taste to the weight class'
gettyimages 2208739037 612x612 1

Official Result: Brad Tavares def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

gettyimages 2208739590 612x612 1

Check out highlights from Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 105:

READ MORE:  Will Fleury is Excited By Challenge of Frederic Vosgröne - Oktagon 69

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts