Brad Tavares Defeats Gerald Meerschaert, Ties Bisping for Most Wins in Middleweight History – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

Brad Tavares became one of the winningest fighters in UFC middleweight history with a dominant showing against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night.

A big straight right hand from Tavares prompted Meerschaert to clinch up against the fence, but it didn’t take long for Tavares to separate and get back to the center of the Octagon. With less than a minute to go in the first, Tavares landed a couple more right hands.

It wasn’t enough to sit Meerschaert down on the mat, but it undoubtedly earned him a 10-9 on the scorecards.

Meerschaert looked to get his grabbing going in the second stanza, but Tavares’ work in the clinch and significant speed advantage kept the fight on the feet and Tavares just out of range of his opponent’s attacks.

Desperate to get the fight on the ground early, Meerschaert shot in and secured a body lock against the fence. Despite his best effort, Meerschaert couldn’t muscle Tavares to the mat, going 0 for 8 on takedown attempts.

With just over a minute to go, referee Mike Beltran separated the fighters due to a lack of activity. Meerschaert once again punched his way inside and put Tavares’ back against the fence, but he was unable to accomplish anything of note. Tavares separated himself with 10 seconds to go in the fight and was content to ride out the remainder of the round, taking us to the scorecards for what should be a very obvious unanimous decision.

Official Result: Brad Tavares def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares at UFC Vegas 105:

Unanimous Decision! #UFCVegas105@BradTavares ties Michael Bisping for most wins in UFC middleweight history 👏 pic.twitter.com/O2yPFPe5uZ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 6, 2025

