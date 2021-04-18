Gerald ‘GM3’ Meerschaert is back in the winner’s enclosure following a pair of damaging knockout losses — submitting Bartosz Fabinski with a slick opening round guillotine at UFC Vegas 24.

Rebounding from a pair of knockout defeats to both Ian Heinisch and the uber-prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, the most recent of which came in September — the Roufusport submission specialist managed to lock up a eye-catching guillotine on Fabinski.

Mouting the Poland native, Meerschaert eventually rendered Fabinski unconscious with two minutes elapsed in the very first round, snapping his unfortunate knockout skid. With the victory, Meerschaert notched a stunning twenty-fourth successful submission win from his thirty-two professional victories.

Below, catch the highlights from Meerschaert’s win over Fabinski.

DONE IN ONE! 💪



Gerald Meerschaert puts Bartosz Fabiński to sleep! 😴#UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/nNibbZNtM6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 18, 2021