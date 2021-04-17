LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 10th. April 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours at the UFC Apex facility event, former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker meets with the #8 ranked contender, Kelvin Gastelum in a short-notice, rescheduled headlining matchup.

Initially scheduled to headline UFC 234 back in February of 2019, then-middleweight titleholder, Whittaker was forced to remove himself from proceedings on the day of the event, requiring emergency surgery after he suffered a hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel.

Riding a two-fight winning spree, Whittaker has taken a pair of unanimous decision successes against former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till in July last, and October UFC 254 judging win over Jared Cannonier.

Replacing most recent title challenger, Paulo Costa on a month’s notice, Gastelum enters the tie off the back of a unanimous decision success against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 back in February — where he snapped his three-fight losing skid.

In the co-main event, renowned puncher, Jeremy Stephens returns to the lightweight limit for the first time since May of 2013, as he tackles Drakkar Klose.

Suffering his second consecutive defeat last May at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, Stephens dropped a second-round knockout defeat to Calvin Kattar.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 248 last March, Klose seen his three-fight winning spree halted by Beneil Dariush, suffering a second-round knockout loss in a heated exchange.

UFC Vegas 24 Results: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Main Card: (ESPN 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Alexander Munoz

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Middleweight: Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak