Georges St. Pierre’s Coach Wants Floyd Mayweather In Boxing Bout

The coach of Georges St-Pierre is interested in a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

GSP returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis. The biggest question this year is if GSP will fight again and if that does actually happen, who would the UFC book him against.

Two months ago, UFC President Dana White came out and stated that they had plans for GSP to fight Nate Diaz at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

Although the fight did not make much sense, the promotion is in need for super fights and this one would deliver as a PPV draw. That fight is not happening.

Thus, this leads us to GSP’s coach, Firas Zahabi, telling longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his MMA show that he wants the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion to fight the boxing legend.

“I want Georges to fight Mayweather,” Zahabi told Joe Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I keep bothering Georges, ‘You fight Mayweather. You fight him.’ He’s like, ‘It’s crazy.’ I know it’s crazy. They’ll fight at a catchweight,” Zahabi said. “Do you think Mayweather is worried that he’s going to be concussed? He’s fought all the top punchers in the world. He’s just going to have to worry about Georges’ volume and reach, but he can handle himself, and Georges can handle himself. But the whole world is going to tune into that one.” “I’m like, ‘Georges do it,’ But Georges doesn’t want to fight a smaller guy, doesn’t want to call out a smaller guy,” Zahabi said. “So it’s going to have to come from Mayweather. It’s going to have to come from him.”