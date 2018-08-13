Georges St-Pierre Weighs In On UFC’s GOAT Debate

There are only a handful of fighters in MMA that legitimately have a stake at the GOAT claim. It’s time Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the endless debate.

St-Pierre (26-2) is a two-time welterweight champion and recently came out of retirement, moved up in weight, and captured the middleweight title from Michael Bisping at 2017’s UFC 217.

“Rush” previously walked away from MMA after his victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013. Leaving fans scratching their heads as to why one of the greatest fighters of all time would step away at his zenith.

St-Pierre’s accomplishments certainly bolster his claim to the GOAT conversation, but don’t tell him that.

“I don’t really consider myself the greatest in my era. It’s a subject I can debate for a long time,” said St-Pierre during a recent press conference in Australia via Submission Radio.

The always-modest GSP believes there is no such thing as the greatest of all-time. He also thinks the term “baddest man on the planet” is a mere illusion.

“There is no baddest man on the planet. Nobody is invincible, and even though you are the champion, it doesn’t mean that there is not another man on the planet that couldn’t beat you at that particular day, at that particular time, at that particular moment,” he said. “I became world champion at a certain moment, particular time and location.”

Watch St-Pierre’s interview here courtesy of Submission Radio: