Georges St-Pierre is open to having a role in the UFC 315 main event tonight

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has said that he’s open to the idea of putting the belt around the waist of the winner in the UFC 315 main event tonight.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is an icon in the world of mixed martial arts – and he’s also the best welterweight to have ever competed in the UFC. Nowadays, though, the champion is Belal Muhammad, and he will defend his crown against Jack Della Maddalena this evening in the main event of UFC 315.

During a Q&A session, Georges St-Pierre was asked whether or not he would consider being the one to put the belt around the waist of whoever wins the main event.

Georges St-Pierre is open to UFC 315 main event appearance

“Of course, if they want me to do it, I’ll do it,” St-Pierre said. “But on Saturday, I’ll work as a cornerman, and my priority is to be there for Aiemann Zahabi, and he has an incredible task ahead fighting Jose Aldo.

“If everything goes according to plan and we get the W and they want me to do it, why not? It would be an honor.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre recognises greatness, and the current crop of welterweights know that GSP is someone who they should all look up to. Belal Muhammad has already made a point of how much he admires St-Pierre, so you’d have to think the champ will be pushing for this if the opportunity presents itself.

St-Pierre is a hero in Montreal and will likely be featured heavily in addition to his duties as cornerman. Even if he doesn’t get the nod for the main event duties, though, we hope he is acknowledged by the UFC team for everything that he’s done for the sport over the last few years.