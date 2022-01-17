It’s no secret that Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest to ever compete inside the UFC octagon but what about outside in a street fight? The former two-division champion recently touched on street fighting attempting to educate his fans on the finer art of backyard brawling.

In a now-viral video with popular podcast host Lex Fridman, GSP opened up by claiming that if push came to shove, he would prefer to square up with the most powerful puncher in MMA Francis Ngannou than Bas Rutten.

“In a street fight, I would rather fight Francis Ngannou than fight Bas Rutten…in a street fight [that is]. In the street, there is no referee, and there is an instigator and there is the other person. The best in life for a street fight is always do not be an instigator because then, you have the element of surprise.” (transcribed by Sportskeeda)

It seems the reason that led ‘Rush’ to this surprising take was Rutten’s experience as an instructor and practitioner of Krav Mega, a form of military self-defense. It utilizes aspects of karate, judo, boxing, and wrestling and is used commonly by Israeli special forces.

Aside from finishing his MMA career on a 22 fight win streak and winning the UFC heavyweight title, Rutten was known best for his viral self defense videos in the early days of the internet.

On the other hand the current heavyweight champ, Ngannou is widely regarded as the baddest man on the planet and holds the world record for the hardest punch ever.

His belt will be up for grabs this Saturday night at UFC 270 when he takes on the interim champion Ciryl Gane in a highly anticipated title unification bout.

Who do you think will be the UFC heavyweight champ one week from today? Will The Predator retain the belt or will we see a new champion in the form of Bon Gamin?

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Who would you rather face in a street fight? Francis Ngannou or Bas Rutten?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.