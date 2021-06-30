Georges St-Pierre expects Conor McGregor to knockout Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman will fight Poirier for a third time when they square off live on pay-per-view on July 10.

Through two fights McGregor and ‘The Diamond’ are tied with one win apiece. ‘Notorious’ famously knocked out Poirier in double quick time when they first fought at featherweight back in 2014. Earlier this year, Poirier avenged that defeat with a second round KO win at UFC 257. Rather than pursue a lightweight title shot the former interim champ decided to settle his rivalry with McGregor.

Speaking on the Tristar Gym YouTube channel, St-Pierre expressed his belief that we will see a better version of McGregor at UFC 264 and he’ll most likely finish Poirier inside two rounds next month.

“I think McGregor is very good in rematches, and I think he’s going to have the victory,” St-Pierre said. “I think he’s probably going to win in the second round. A knockout.”

GSP’s long-time trainer Firas Zahabi doesn’t agree with his star pupil. The famed Canadian MMA coach was initially on the fence about the UFC 264 main event before ultimately stumping for another Poirier win.

“My official pick was 50-50 odds,” Zahabi said. “I think it could go either way, but because GSP picked McGregor, I’ve got to pick Poirier. I’m gonna make a case for Poirier right now. At 155, McGregor’s power is maybe not exactly what it used to be, and he’s got to do five rounds. I think Poirier showed in fight No. 2 (that) he’s smart enough to take McGregor in the later rounds. In Round 1, he took a big left, and he took it well.

“I think psychologically Poirier’s a bit more ready to take that left hand. He’s more aware about it. I think this is an incredibly difficult fight. Fifty-fifty, but if Georges picked McGregor, I gotta pick Poirier. I think Poirier’s going to take him into Round 3, and he’s going to do the same thing he did before. He’s gonna kick the leg, he’s gonna injure McGregor a little bit in the leg, and then he’s gonna put the hands on him. It’s going to be a trench war, and Poirier’s gonna put him away.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Will Conor McGregor KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?