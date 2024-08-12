UFC’s Georges St-Pierre on PED testing: ‘If the organization has power in their testing it’s corrupt’

Former two-division UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre has claimed that if any organization has links or “power” when it comes to their testing – it’s likely going to cause come claims of corruption, as well as potential questions of a conflict of interest.

St-Pierre, a renowned mixed martial arts legends – heralded as one of the greatest fighters to ever combat in combat sports, enjoyed a lengthy reign as welterweight champion twice in the UFC – before snapping a retirement to snatch the undisputed middleweight crown.

Minting himself as a two-weight champion back in late 2017, Georges St-Pierre submitted then-middleweight kingpin, Michael Bisping with a rear-naked choke in their title fight at Madison Square Garden, before a bout of debilitating ulcerative colitis forced him back into retirement.

Georges St-Pierre hints at UFC “corruption” with drug testing

A major proponent for the introduction of drug testing during his era atop the promotion’welterweight pile, Canadian star, St-Pierre has claimed any organization utilizing their own power when it comes to testing for performance enhancing drugs or substances in their company, is very much “corrupt”, however.

“They’re [the UFC] not with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) anymore, but I think they hire another organization to do the tests now,” Georges St-Pierre told Theo Von during a podcast appearance. But I do believe that if you want to avoid corruption, it needs to be a seprated entity that do the tests than the organization itself. If the organization has power in their testing, it’s corrupt.”

Over the course of his gold laden spell with the UFC, St-Pierre avenged his sole professional losses to both Matt Hughes and Matt Serra with knockouts, as well as chalked up impressive wins over other contenders including the likes of Frank Trigg, Sean Sherk, B.J. Penn, Josh Koscheck, Jon Fitch, Thiago Alves, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, Jake Shields, and Johny Hendricks to name a few.