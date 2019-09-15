Georges St-Pierre Names His Top Pound-For-Pound Fighters Today

Spread the word!













Georges St-Pierre is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all time. He was also one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world when he was active.

So it’s all the more interesting to hear who he thinks are some of the best today. Khabib Nurmagomedov is obviously one of them as St-Pierre tried to fight him. But what about the rest?

Here’s what he had to say in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

“Khabib is there for sure, we just talked about him,” St-Pierre said. “There’s Jon Jones as well. There’s Henry Cejudo, who I think is very hard to beat. If you look at what he’s accomplished, it’s a lot. But Jon Jones, Henry, and Khabib. And let’s not forget Amanda Nunes. She’s the best female fighter of all time.”

It’s a pretty solid list but in the end it’s just St-Pierre’s opinion. Others might have Demetrious Johnson or Stipe Miocic or Daniel Cormier to name a few.

That is why “GSP” states there is no good answer to that question:

“This is a subjective question,” he explained. “The thing with mixed martial arts — it’s all subjective. If you ask me who is the fastest man of all time, it’s Usain Bolt. It’s objective because there’s a time. Who is the strongest man in Olympic lifting? We have a record, it’s objective. But because of the subjectivity, it’s all about opinion. Therefore, there’s no good answer to that.”

What do you think of St-Pierre’s list?