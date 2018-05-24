Georges St-Pierre Mocks Nick Diaz Over Poisoning Accusations

Georges St-Pierre has responded to the latest accusation thrown his way by Nick Diaz.

The big news on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 was the fact that the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion spoke with longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on the latest episode of his podcast.

GSP talked about various topics from Conor McGregor to why he’s not high on fighting Nate Diaz. One of the biggest topics that were discussed involved Nick Diaz.

If you recall, this allegation started way back in 2016 when Nick mentioned the idea of “being drugged” before his fight with GSP. This led to Nick’s trainer Richard Perez noting that a nurse from St-Pierre’s team gave Nick “some kind of stuff”. Nick recently brought it up again during a recent interview with TMZ.

“I think whoever tries to make that fight, I’m gonna have to give him a backhand slap,” the elder Diaz said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “I fought the dude (St-Pierre), they poisoned my IV with some weird ass drug. “I have 37 fights, been fighting for 17 years, I never slept more than five or six hours a night. (For that fight), I slept 14 hours, I’m like ‘what did you put in my IV, dude? I never had nothing but clear IV. And there was something wrong with his wraps. I was flat on the way out (and) I’m in the best shape of my life. Everything was strange.”

GSP fought Nick back in 2013 at the UFC 158 pay-per-view event where he successfully defended his welterweight title by decision.

“I gotta confess. I was so scared, so, we tried to poison…I was so scared of fighting Nick Diaz, we poisoned his IV. But he survived! So I was even more terrified! So, all the athletic commission was on my payroll, they tricked the weigh-in and I made it. And it went through. So I was even more terrified. “So…the aliens abducted me, and they put the gamma rays (in me) to increase my strength like The Hulk. Like a performance enhancing drug. And the fight was still happening! So right before, I put some glass and cement in my gloves, just to make sure. And still I had a crazy hard fight.”