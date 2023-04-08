Former two-division UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre has revealed he has received multiple offers to fight former multiple-weight and time boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather in his time away from mixed martial arts, however, explained how he wanted to implement hybrid rules to any potential clash.

St-Pierre, a former undisputed welterweight and middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently competed professionally in the main event of UFC 217 back in November 2017 at Madison Square Garden, securing an undisptued middleweight championship win with a fourth round submission win over then-champion, Michael Bisping.

The Canadian favorite, who has since received his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, boasts a 26-2 professional record – avenging his sole professional defeats against both Matt Serra, and Matt Hughes – both coming in stoppage rematch wins.

Georges St-Pierre reveals offers to fight Floyd Mayweather

Speaking ahead of UFC 287 this weekend in Miami, Florida, St-Pierre revealed how he had been approached with the opportunity to fight former multiple-time boxing world champion, Mayweather in recent years.

“The biggest name in boxing came up to me, to fight me in boxing,” Georges St-Pierre told TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter. “I told him, ‘For me, it’s a question of honor, it’s not of money. You cannot buy me.’”

GSP vs. Floyd Mayweather?



St-Pierre has received multiple offers to box Floyd Mayweather and he is interested IF there are certain rule modifications.



Full interview: https://t.co/czceCqDFOd pic.twitter.com/cbhCsNvsb5 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 7, 2023

“They asked me to box the biggest boxer of our time,” Georges St-Pierre explained. “I said to them, ‘It’s either you let me use my legs or the takedown’… I’m like well it’s one or the other, I’m not going to fight the best boxer for money. For me, if they want to fight me, they have to accept my terms. There needs to be a fair compromise, 50-50 compromise.”

Retiring from professional boxing back in 2017, Mayweather’s most recent outing came in the form of a tenth round standing TKO victory over former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in the Dubliner’s professional boxing debut. The win mover Michigan veteran, Mayweather to 50-0 as a professional.