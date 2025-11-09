Georges St-Pierre reveals hilarious Cindy Crawford moment during big UFC fight

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has revealed an amusing moment from one of his title fights – and it involves Cindy Crawford.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, and that much goes without saying. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, including winning UFC titles in two different weight classes.

Alas, even the great Georges St-Pierre isn’t immune to a distraction from time to time. In a recent interview, he revealed a moment during a bout with BJ Penn in which he got distracted by a particularly notable celebrity in the crowd.

Distractions will always be there.

The question is, can you stay focused when everyone’s watching? pic.twitter.com/GuA7qmQUb9 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 9, 2025

Georges St-Pierre tells great Cindy Crawford story

“We have a little TV in the locker room, and sometimes they show the celebrities in attendance, and I saw Cindy Crawford. She used to be my favorite. Like, oh my god, she is so beautiful, and still today she’s like an amazing woman.

“I saw she was in the crowd and I was like oh my god, she’s going to be watching me perform, and I was nervous. During the fight, there was a moment that my nose is bloody and I’ve got BJ Penn against the fence. I looked through the fence and I saw Cindy Crawford, and I’m like, my god she’s so beautiful. She’s so hot.

“Then I look next to her, and she’s with her husband! Her husband is watching me staring at his woman. Then I get back into the fight.”

How can you not love GSP?