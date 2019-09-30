Gegard Mousasi Will Retire If He Can’t KO Rafael Lovato Jr. In Rematch

Spread the word!













After beating Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228, Gegard Mousasi is looking to run things back with Rafael Lovato Jr.

The two fought back at Bellator 223 in London where it was Lovato Jr. who edged out a decision win to become the new middleweight champion. It was a disappointing loss for Mousasi, especially because he knows he can beat Lovato Jr.

Now, after beating Machida he called for the rematch and made a very interesting claim. If he can not beat and finish Lovato Jr., he will retire from the sport.

“Next fight I’m going to kill him. I swear to God that if I don’t knock him out, I don’t count it as a victory,” Mousasi said at the Bellator 228 post-fight news conference (h/t MMA Junkie).

“Because I know what I can do, and he will die, literally. We’ll see. I will knock him out 100 percent. And if I don’t, I will retire. I promise you, I am not kidding, because I’m not trying to sell a fight. I don’t know what I can do. Next time will be extra special, and I will be extra special boy.”

Not only does he plan to knock him out, Mousasi believes Lovato Jr. is still using steroids – alleging his former opponent is using “monkey steroids.”

“That guy looked like a horse,” Mousasi said. “You guys are reporters, but you don’t even report on that. You can see a picture of him. He looks like a muscular [at] 35. Take a picture, put it next to each other, it’s day and night difference. It’s not even a little bit steroids; it’s like monkey steroids. You guys can check it out.”

Mousasi didn’t stop there either.

“He looked twice as big at the weigh-ins. His nipples were hard like a woman,” Mousasi said. “I’m not kidding. You guys watch it. I’m not trying to be funny, his nipples were twice as … he could have given milk to babies. I’m in a good mood. Maybe I shouldn’t talk that much, yeah.”

It now seems the feud is there for Bellator to run the fight back later this year or early 2020.

What do you make of Mousasi's comments about Lovato allegedly using steroids?