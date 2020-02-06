Garry Tonon Calls Out ONE Featherweight Champion Martin Nguyen

Spread the word!













ONE Championship featherweight Garry Tonon is on a mission to secure himself a date in the ONE Circle with the current king of the division Martin Nguyen.

In an Instagram post released yesterday by Tonon, the American BJJ legend called out the ONE Featherweight World Champion.

“This next message is for Martin Nguyen himself. I respect everything you have done in ONE Championship, becoming a champ-champ over there, and I aspire to do the same. I just have a little piece of advice for ya. [you] should probably take the fight now. The longer you wait, the worse it’s going to get.”

Tonon has begun actively campaigning for a shot at Nguyen’s title, asking fans to voice their support by messaging Nguyen, ONE Championship, and ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

He then went on to go into more detail as to why he deserves the fight in an interview with Bleacher Report.

Garry Tonon wants ONE Championship title shot "Let's do this, Martin Nguyen."

Nguyen has been on fire recently, producing a pair of impressive performances in his two outings in 2019. It seems that the Vietnamese-Australian fighter has to come into his own ever since he began training under Henri Hooft and the rest of the team at Hard Knocks 365.

The 30-year-old has teased on social media that dates been set for his next fight, but so far, there is no official word on who Nguyen will be facing.

So far, Tonon seems to be one in the featherweight division who is doing his best to ensure that it will be him who squares off against the current featherweight champ.