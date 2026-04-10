Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Anthony Smith vs. Chase Sherman – Full Results and Highlights
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic for a Bareknuckle MMA card loaded with a slew of familiar faces.
Nearly a year removed from his retirement inside the Octagon, one-time UFC title challenger Anthony Smith steps back into the main event spotlight for a heavyweight tournament bout against Chase Sherman. In the co-main event, another former foe of Jon Jones — Thiago Santos — looks to climb back into the win column for the first time in five years when he meets former ONE Championship kickboxer Guto Inocente.
Also in action is former PFL star Ray Cooper III, who meets 19-fight veteran Gláucio Eliziário.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Results:
- Heavyweight Tournament Bout: Anthony Smith def. Chase Sherman via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:28 of Round 1.
- Heavyweight Tournament Bout: Thiago Santos def. Guto Inocente via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:21 of Round 1.
- Lightweight Tournament Bout: Elias Santos def. Landon Quinones via split decision.
- Lightweight Tournament Bout: Jhonasky Sojo def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision.
- Denis Petrov def. Oscar Hierro Sosa via TKO (strikes) at 1:04 of Round 1.
- Ray Cooper III def. Glaucio Eliziario via via TKO (strikes) at 2:18 of Round 1.
- Luis Pena def. Carlos Alexandre via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1.
- Said Sowma def. Nikolay Kovalenko via TKO (exhaustion) at 4:31 of Round 2.
- Michael Polanco def. Trevor Schurpnel via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of Round 2.
- Santiago Soriano def. Damaury Ramos via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of Round 1.
Watch the full event live via the Gamebred FC YouTube channel: