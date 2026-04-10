Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Anthony Smith vs. Chase Sherman – Full Results and Highlights

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship heads to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic for a Bareknuckle MMA card loaded with a slew of familiar faces.

Nearly a year removed from his retirement inside the Octagon, one-time UFC title challenger Anthony Smith steps back into the main event spotlight for a heavyweight tournament bout against Chase Sherman. In the co-main event, another former foe of Jon Jones — Thiago Santos — looks to climb back into the win column for the first time in five years when he meets former ONE Championship kickboxer Guto Inocente.

Also in action is former PFL star Ray Cooper III, who meets 19-fight veteran Gláucio Eliziário.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Results:

Heavyweight Tournament Bout: Anthony Smith def. Chase Sherman via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:28 of Round 1.

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith just got a first round RNC submission over Chase Sherman in Gamebred BN MMA.



HES BACK BABY. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/VKzSIHObp2 — WeekenderMMA (@WeekenderMMA) April 11, 2026

Heavyweight Tournament Bout: Thiago Santos def. Guto Inocente via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:21 of Round 1.

Thiago Santos just got his first win since 2021!



First round TKO in the Gamebred Heavyweight Bareknuckle MMA tournament #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/0SgPAJutBt — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) April 11, 2026

Lightweight Tournament Bout : Elias Santos def. Landon Quinones via split decision.

: Elias Santos def. Landon Quinones via split decision. Lightweight Tournament Bout : Jhonasky Sojo def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision.

: Jhonasky Sojo def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision. Denis Petrov def. Oscar Hierro Sosa via TKO (strikes) at 1:04 of Round 1.

Ray Cooper III def. Glaucio Eliziario via via TKO (strikes) at 2:18 of Round 1.

VIOLENCE from RC3. Ray Cooper III knocks out Gláucio Eliziárioin. Left hook and vicious GNP. Bradda Boy back in the win column after nearly 4 years. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/RfV74BuDsq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 11, 2026

Luis Pena def. Carlos Alexandre via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1.

Said Sowma def. Nikolay Kovalenko via TKO (exhaustion) at 4:31 of Round 2.

Michael Polanco def. Trevor Schurpnel via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of Round 2.

Michael Polanco sinks the 2nd round RNC after a good scrap against Trevor Schnurpel #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/m6HpynjHoY — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 11, 2026

Santiago Soriano def. Damaury Ramos via TKO (strikes) at 3:09 of Round 1.

Santiago Soriano stops Samaury Ramos via first round TKO to kick off Gamebred bareknuckle #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/65yEhSJfxt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 10, 2026

Watch the full event live via the Gamebred FC YouTube channel: