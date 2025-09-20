Gabriela Fundora Remains Undefeated and Undisputed with Dominant TKO Over Alexas Kubicki – Collazo vs. Vayson Highlights

Gabriela Fundora kept her ‘O’ intact on Saturday night, securing a TKO over Alexas Kubicki in the Collazo vs. Vayson co-main event.

Kubicki came out looking to swarm Fundora early as a way of mitigating the significant size and reach disadvantage. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to land anything inside and was routinely met with heavy strikes from Fundora as she attempted to move in.

By the time we got to the sixth round, Kubicki had the body language of a defeated fighter. A round later, the referee had finally seen enough, bringing a stop to the bout after Fundora stuck Kubicki with a stiff combination.

Official Result: Gabriela Fundora def. Alexas Kubicki via TKO at 0:43 of Round 7 to retain the undisputed flyweight world championship.

With the win, Fundora moves to 17-0 inside the squared circle and earns her eighth career victory via KO/TKO.

Check out Highlights From Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki:

Gabriela "Sweet Poison" Fundora makes her entrance to the ring 🔥🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/OiQ1kWazU6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025

WASTED NO TIME going at it! 🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/wr2XnvVsmt — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025

"She's fighting with a SMILE on her face" 😄🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/zA1FpVJWsP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025

BIG EXCHANGES in the 6th 🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/sFOXEjpdQb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025