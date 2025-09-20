Gabriela Fundora Remains Undefeated and Undisputed with Dominant TKO Over Alexas Kubicki – Collazo vs. Vayson Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki - Collazo vs. Vayson Highlights

Gabriela Fundora kept her ‘O’ intact on Saturday night, securing a TKO over Alexas Kubicki in the Collazo vs. Vayson co-main event.

Kubicki came out looking to swarm Fundora early as a way of mitigating the significant size and reach disadvantage. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to land anything inside and was routinely met with heavy strikes from Fundora as she attempted to move in.

By the time we got to the sixth round, Kubicki had the body language of a defeated fighter. A round later, the referee had finally seen enough, bringing a stop to the bout after Fundora stuck Kubicki with a stiff combination.

Official Result: Gabriela Fundora def. Alexas Kubicki via TKO at 0:43 of Round 7 to retain the undisputed flyweight world championship.

READ MORE:  UFC Star Darren Till Explains Why He Transitioned to Boxing: "Get on this money train and just choo choo all the way"

With the win, Fundora moves to 17-0 inside the squared circle and earns her eighth career victory via KO/TKO.

Check out Highlights From Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki:

READ MORE:  Eddie Hearn on Dana White's Bid To Take Over Boxing: "Let the battle commence"

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts