Tragedy Strikes as Former Boxing Champion Gabriel Olanrewaju Collapses and Dies in the Ring

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju tragically died in the middle of a fight in Ghana on Saturday night.

The former National and West African light heavyweight champion stepped into the ring for an undercard bout against John Mbagunu in Ghana’s Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

With only seconds left in the third round, Olanrewaju collapsed against the ropes. At first, the referee believed it to be a knockdown as Mbagunu landed a couple of shots just before the incident. After initiating a 10 count, it didn’t take long for the official to realize something was wrong, prompting him to call for medical assistance quickly.

Olanrewaju was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but despite urgent attempts to revive him, the 40-year-old boxer was later pronounced dead, with reports suggesting he may have suffered cardiac arrest.

A Nigerian boxer sadly passed away during a match against a Ghanaian opponent at the Bukom Boxing Arena last night. RIP champ💔 pic.twitter.com/gkHoUA7vra — BIG KAY🇬🇭 (@OfficialBigkay) March 30, 2025

The incident has sent shockwaves through the boxing community in Nigeria, with tributes pouring in for the fallen champion. While many are hailing Olanrewaju’s legacy in the sport, his untimely death has sparked conversations and growing concerns about fighter safety.

Gabriel Olanrewaju had a 92% finish rate in his pro boxing career

According to reports, Olanrewaju was up on the scorecards against Mbagunu before collapsing.

Olanrewaju was born in Lagos and had a professional record of 23 fights, securing 13 victories with 12 coming by way of knockout, according to BoxRec. However, he had been struggling in recent years, losing his last four fights.

LowKick MMA offers its condolences to the friends, family, fans, and loved ones of Gabriel Olanrewaju.