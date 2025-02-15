Gabriel Bonfim Sleeps Khaos Williams in Scary Last-Second Submission Victory – UFC Vegas 102 Highlights

Gabriel Bonfim added another impressive submission victory at UFC Vegas 102, putting Khaos Williams to sleep with a slick last-second d’arce choke.

The opening round saw Williams hit the mat a couple of times, it was the hands of Bonfim that began to really take control of the fight in the second stanza. Bonfim practically landed his jab at will, alternating it with a stiff calf kick that had William’s lead leg comprised even before we hit the halfway point of the fight.

With a minute to go in the second, Williams tried to let his hands go but in doing so, he opened himself up for an easy takedown. With the clock winding down, Bonfim cinched in a d’arce choke in hopes of securing a last-second finish.

Just when it looked as though Williams would make it out of the round, his arm went limp, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage with only two ticks left on the clock.

Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams via submission (d’arce choke) at 4:58 of Round 2.

