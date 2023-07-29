Gabriel Bonfim made quick work of Trevin Giles at UFC 291 on Saturday night.

Bonfim came out aggressively from the opening bell and immediately looked to overwhelm Giles. ‘Marretinha’ did exactly that, moving in quickly and ragdolling Giles to the canvas. Giles attempted to get back to his feet but left his neck wide open allowing Bonfim to grab on and pull guillotine. Giles did his best to fight out of the maneuver, but Bonfim’s grip was not going to give, leaving Giles with no choice, but to tap out just past the one-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1.

With the victory, Bonfim moved to 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career with all 15 victories coming by way of finish.

Check Out Highlights From Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles at UFC 291 Below:

