Gable Steveson Scores Vicious 15-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut – DBX 4 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Gable Steveson Scores 15-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut - DBX 4 Highlights

Gable Steveson only needed 15 seconds to get the job done in his Dirty Boxing debut at DBX 4 on Thursday.

In September, the Olympic gold medalist made his mixed martial arts debut at LFA 217 and handily defeated Braden Peterson via TKO in the opening round. As expected, Steveson used his world-class wrestling to put Peterson on the mat before unleashing a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes.

Shortly after the victory, Steveson signed to compete for Mike Perry’s striking-only promotion, determined to show that he’s more than just a grappler.

The former Golden Gopher did exactly that, putting away Billy Swanson mere moments after the opening bell rang.

READ MORE:  Nathan Rivera expects the best Tommy Strydom at BKFC Michigan and "wouldn't want it any other way"

Official Result: Gable Steveson def. Billy Swanson via TKO at 0:15 of Round 1.

With the win, Steveson is now 2-0 in his combat sports endeavors and seems to be well on his way to signing a contract with the UFC.

Check out Highlights From Gable Steveson’s big win at DBX 4:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts