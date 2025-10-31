Gable Steveson Scores Vicious 15-Second KO in Dirty Boxing Debut – DBX 4 Highlights

Gable Steveson only needed 15 seconds to get the job done in his Dirty Boxing debut at DBX 4 on Thursday.

In September, the Olympic gold medalist made his mixed martial arts debut at LFA 217 and handily defeated Braden Peterson via TKO in the opening round. As expected, Steveson used his world-class wrestling to put Peterson on the mat before unleashing a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes.

Shortly after the victory, Steveson signed to compete for Mike Perry’s striking-only promotion, determined to show that he’s more than just a grappler.

The former Golden Gopher did exactly that, putting away Billy Swanson mere moments after the opening bell rang.

Official Result: Gable Steveson def. Billy Swanson via TKO at 0:15 of Round 1.

With the win, Steveson is now 2-0 in his combat sports endeavors and seems to be well on his way to signing a contract with the UFC.

Check out Highlights From Gable Steveson’s big win at DBX 4:

GABLE STEVESON 13 SECOND KO 😳



Jon Jones loving it 👀 pic.twitter.com/E0YgXNODSn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 31, 2025