“Should Only Be Allowed to Talk About Fighting”: UFC Heavyweight Blasts Ian Machado Garry’s Women-Run-the-World Take

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has weighed in on Ian Machado Garry’s latest viral interview comments, arguing the UFC welterweight contender should focus his public appearances on fighting as he prepares for Islam Makhachev at UFC 330. The title fight is scheduled for August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Schaub reacted to Garry saying women running the world would create a better and easier place to live. The former UFC heavyweight did not hold back during his breakdown, saying Garry was “bad” at handling this type of promotion and questioning why he would make the statement while heading into the biggest fight of his career.

“God damn. He’s bad, and these cuck outlets he’s going on,” Schaub said. “Do you know the UFC fanbase? I’m like, oh, he’s trolling: ‘The world would be so much better if the world was run by women.’ I’m sure you and your wife talk about things at night. That doesn’t mean you should use it to promote a cage fight against the P4P number one guy in the world. He should only be allowed to talk about fighting.”

Mandatory Credit: Showtime

What Ian Machado Garry Said

Machado Garry made the remarks during a High Performance interview while speaking about his wife, Layla Anna-Lee. The Irishman called her his “earth angel” and said he looks to her for guidance, adding that a smart man should listen to his wife.

Ian Machado Garry Reveals Why Crowning Him Champion Is Best for Business. [Image by Ian Garry on Instagram]

“If the world was run by women, we’d all live in a better world,” Garry said. “It would all be simpler and easier.” He presented the point as a personal view shaped by his relationship rather than as a fight promo, though the clip quickly became fuel for MMA debate.“If the world was run by women, we’d all live in a better world,” Garry said. “It would all be simpler and easier.” He presented the point as a personal view shaped by his relationship rather than as a fight promo, though the clip quickly became fuel for MMA debate.

The timing has made the soundbite hard to avoid. Garry is days away from his first UFC championship fight, and the 28-year-old is facing a champion who has won titles at lightweight and welterweight.

🤔Ian Garry says if women ruled the world everything would be better



“If the world was run by women, we’d all live in a better world. If we just listened to them and let them takeover, it would be an easier world”



via High Performance YT pic.twitter.com/lhcmA0ibkC — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) July 22, 2026

Makhachev enters UFC 330 with a 28-1 record and is widely viewed as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. He won the 170-pound title by beating Jack Della Maddalena after leaving behind the lightweight belt, and his current UFC winning streak stands at 16.

Machado Garry is 17-1, with a 10-1 UFC record. His sole defeat came by decision against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024, but he has since beaten Carlos Prates and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to secure the Makhachev assignment.

Schaub’s argument is less about Garry’s ability and more about his sales pitch. Garry has the title opportunity, the unbeaten-since-2024 rebound, and an Ireland-versus-Dagestan storyline with obvious echoes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Schaub simply thinks the challenger should let those angles do the talking.