Dana White has confirmed he’s open to the idea of signing Gable Steveson and says he is due to meet with the wrestler, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics, in the coming days.

The 21-year-old has been hinting at a future career in MMA ever since he returned from the Olympics. Steveson sent a message to Dana White before claiming he could become the UFC heavyweight champion within 18 months.

“Most definitely, I’m a fight fan,” Steveson told MMA Fighting. “Who wouldn’t want to be the baddest man on the planet? Who wouldn’t want to hold that UFC championship belt? I’m holding the gold medal and I’m the baddest wrestler on the planet. Why wouldn’t I want to go out there and be the baddest UFC heavyweight champion?

“I do believe that with my wrestling skills and me putting on some striking skills, I can be the champion in less than 18 months,” Steveson added. “I can go out there and dominate my way through the heavyweight field.”

The UFC president recently sat down with TMZ Sports and revealed his interest in signing Steveson.

“[Gable] will be in town this weekend, and I think we’re gonna hook up and talk,” White said. “Obviously there’s a lot of work for him to do before he could make it to the UFC, but we’ll see what happens.”

Do you think Dana White will sign Gable Steveson to the UFC?