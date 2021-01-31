Senegal heavyweight Oumar Kane arrived at ONE Championship surrounded by a mix of anticipation and excitement. A Senegalese Wrestling Champion’ Reug Reug’ made his promotional debut at ONE: Unbreakable II. He took on ONE veteran Alain “The Panther” Ngalani in the card’s opening bout.

Coming into the clash, Kane declared himself as the ” future of MMA for Africa and Senegal.” He then announced himself to the rest of the ONE heavyweight division with a first-round TKO victory over Ngalani.

‘Reug Reug’s’ win now puts him firmly into the race for a shot at the ONE heavyweight strap. The belt is currently held by Brandon Vera — who seems set to defend his title against Arjan Bhullar in the first half of 2021. However, the Vera-Bhullar fight plays out, expect Kane to be in the mix for a shot at in ONE heavyweight crown in the near future.

Check out his full fight with Ngalani below.

What did you make of this matchup?