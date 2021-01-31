Senegal heavyweight Oumar Kane arrived at ONE Championship surrounded by a mix of anticipation and excitement. A Senegalese Wrestling Champion’ Reug Reug’ made his promotional debut at ONE: Unbreakable II. He took on ONE veteran Alain “The Panther” Ngalani in the card’s opening bout.

Coming into the clash, Kane declared himself as the ” future of MMA for Africa and Senegal.” He then announced himself to the rest of the ONE heavyweight division with a first-round TKO victory over Ngalani.

‘Reug Reug’s’ win now puts him firmly into the race for a shot at the ONE heavyweight strap. The belt is currently held by Brandon Vera — who seems set to defend his title against Arjan Bhullar in the first half of 2021. However, the Vera-Bhullar fight plays out, expect Kane to be in the mix for a shot at in ONE heavyweight crown in the near future.

Check out his full fight with Ngalani below.

What did you make of this matchup?

Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube