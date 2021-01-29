Making his debut under the ONE Championship banner, cult-hero Senagalease wrestler, Oumar Kane, otherwise known as ‘Reug Reug’ certainly didn’t take much time to settle into his surroundings — stopping kickboxing talent, Alain ‘The Pantar’ Ngalani via first-round ground-and-pound.



‘Reug Reug’ improved his professional record to 2-0 in mixed martial arts, following a debut outing under the ARES banner back in December of 2019, where he clashed with Sofiane Boukichou — finishing the Frenchman with second-round strikes.



After calls from referee, Olivier Coste to increase the action after a largely leg kicking affair, and some stiff liver kicks from Ngalani at the ONE: Unbreakable 2 event, ‘Reug Reug’ utilised his wrestling background to shoot and score a rather straightforward takedown on Ngalani, before finishing with a lengthy barrage of ground strikes, forcing the referee to call a halt to the action. Full footage of the fight has been posted on the official ONE Championship YouTube channel.

“Reug Reug” 🇸🇳 RUMBLES in his ONE debut with a first-round stoppage of Alain Ngalani! #ONEUnbreakable2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE II 👉 https://t.co/qHSwRj5FuX pic.twitter.com/2JKB4b8JJ0 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 29, 2021

Dropping his second-straight loss via strikes, 45-year-old Cameroonian striker, Ngalani had previously matched with event headliner, Mauro Cerilli in March of 2019, dropping a first-round knockout via knee strikes. The renowned Muay Thai practitioner had been continously linked with a matchup against promotional newcomer, decorated former UFC heavyweight champion, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort, however, the pairing failed to come to frutition.



Given ‘Reug Reug’s’ victory over someone of Ngalani’s esteem in just his second professional fight and debut under the Chatri Sityodtong banner, it’ll prove interesting to see who the promotion plan to pair him up with next — especially with fellow heavyweights, Cerilli and Abdulbasir Vagabov matching on the same card.



With the defeat to the Senegal native, Ngalani drops to 4-6 (1) as a professional, with all of his eleven outings coming under the ONE Championship banner. Holding the record for the quickest finish in the history of the organization, the veteran stopped Hideki Sekine with a one-punch knockout in just eleven seconds at ONE: Total Victory in September of 2017.