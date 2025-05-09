“Fuelled by Doubt” Boxer Leigh Wood Fires Back at Critics “I Screenshot the Hate And I’ll Make Them Regret Every Word”

The former WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood is set to return to the ring after a lengthy absence, facing Anthony Cacace for the IBO super-featherweight title at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. This bout marks Wood’s debut in the 130-pound division and his first fight since his knockout win over Josh Warrington in October 2023. The period away from competition was marked by injury setbacks and difficulties securing the right opponent, but Wood insists that the layoff has not diminished his hunger or focus.

Leigh Wood: “Fuelled by Doubt” as He Prepares for Ring Return

Addressing questions about his time away from the ring and the doubts surrounding his comeback, Wood remains defiant. “It just fires me up. Trying to prove everyone wrong and prove a lot of people right, because I’ve got people that support me as well,” Wood told The Ring. He acknowledges the criticism he receives, saying, “I see comments and I print screen them and I save them, put them in my favorites and I keep them out the way. But I’ll come back to that. I’ll come back to that because I know what I’m going to do.”

Despite being considered an underdog by some, Wood thrives on the sceptics. “With the time out of the ring and all the other things I’m hearing, I just can’t wait to silence the doubters,” he said. The support he receives from fans, especially in Nottingham, is a source of motivation. “It just brings the best out of me. I don’t know how, I don’t know why, but it just does. The ring walk, the ring walk, just takes me to another level.”

Leigh Wood Turns Criticism into Motivation for Next Fight

Wood’s approach to training has been consistent, regardless of injury or circumstance. “I’ve been out of the ring, not out of the gym. If I’ve got an injured arm, I’ll use the other one. I’ve turned up to the gym limping; I’ve been dedicated to my craft for 20 years and I will be until the day I retire,” he said. He describes his preparation as “surgical,” emphasizing discipline in every aspect of his routine.

“I know what I need to do to win this fight. I know my moments I need to hit, I need to nail. I know him quite well. I’ve been aiming for this fight since last year… I know him very well. I know what I need to do.” Wood is clear about his intentions for the fight. “If someone wants to think they can out-war me, out-strength me, be harder than me, I can prove them wrong. I feel I can prove them wrong in any department.”

Leigh Wood vs. Anthony Cacace

Leigh Wood will face Anthony Cacace on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The contest is for the IBO super-featherweight world title, with Wood stepping up in weight to challenge Cacace, the reigning champion. Both fighters are former world champions in their respective divisions and have vacated other titles to pursue this bout. The winner is expected to move on to a further world title opportunity later in the year, raising the stakes beyond just the IBO belt.

Leigh Wood remains focused on the task ahead and on making his critics reconsider their words. “I poured my heart and soul into this camp and I’m ready to go and show everyone what I can still do on a Saturday night.”