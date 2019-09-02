Frankie Edgar Willing To Fight Conor McGregor At Welterweight If That Is What It Takes

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar is still eager to fight Conor McGregor someday.

The former UFC lightweight champion said in a recent interview fighting McGregor is something he wants so he can tell his grandkids. Yet, with the Irishman away from the Octagon, and “The Answer” moving down to bantamweight it seems out of the picture that the two will fight.

However, Frankie Edgar says he would move up to welterweight if it meant he got to fight McGregor.

“It gave me hope that maybe I can get a fight with him,” Edgar told TMZ Sports (h/t MMA Fighting). “I’ve been trying to fight this guy for a really long time. I know he’s mentioned my name before so who knows if it’s just him throwing a lot of sh*t at the wall and seeing if something sticks but I’m game. He knows I’m game, and I know I’m supposed to go down to bantamweight but I would obviously delay that for the McGregor fight.”

Frankie Edgar is determined to make this fight happen. He wants to look back and know he fought Conor McGregor. The Irishman is arguably the biggest star the sport has ever seen. So “The Answer” is willing to add some pounds for that fight to happen.

“It’s no secret Conor’s the biggest star in the sport, or at least one of them,” Edgar said. “With that comes a lot of attention. He’s gonna be remembered, for sure, twenty years from now and I want to have that guy on my record.

“I’ll fight wherever he wants to fight. We can do it at welterweight if he feels,” he continued. “He’s gonna be bigger than me no matter where we fight at so, I’m game. I’ve been trying to watch my weight a little bit knowing that bantamweight is coming. But, I wouldn’t mind pouring some pounds on now.”

Like Conor McGregor who says he wants to return by the end of the year, so too does Frankie Edgar who wants this fight to take place sometime in 2019.

“[I’d fight him] tomorrow,” Edgar said. “I’m game. I want to fight before this year is out as well, whether it’s at bantamweight or McGregor, but yeah if he wants to get down this year, I’m 100 percent in.”

Do you think Frankie Edgar vs. Conor McGregor will ever happen?