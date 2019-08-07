Frankie Edgar Officially Moving Down To Bantamweight

Spread the word!













Everyone wanted Frankie Edgar to move down to bantamweight after his featherweight title bout loss to Max Holloway last month. Now, it looks like that move will finally happen.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, “The Answer” will be making his 135-pound debut in his next Octagon outing. Edgar’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said Edgar’s next fight will “100 percent” be at bantamweight, and is hoping for a November 2 date inside Madison Square Garden for the debut.

“We have already started discussing Frankie’s bantamweight debut,” Abdelaziz said. “We’re hoping it will be at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden, but 100 percent Frankie’s next fight will be at 135 pounds.”

The 37-year-old Edgar is a former lightweight champion, who jumped down to 145 pounds back in 2013. After several failed attempts at capturing 145-pound gold, Edgar will now move to bantamweight, a weight class many feel is more suited for his size.

It’s a move Edgar’s coach, Mark Henry, has been campaigning for, for quite some time.

“It feels like a new beginning for us,” Henry said. “I love the kid, and I feel it will be safer for him at 135. He always does better when he fights guys his own size. When he’s fighting guys with similar height and range — sometimes they still weigh more than him, but I feel like it’s an even playing field.

“He was barely cutting any weight at featherweight. I think during this last camp, he was 152 pounds a few weeks before the fight. And he hadn’t started cutting yet.”

What do you think about Edgar making the move down to bantamweight?