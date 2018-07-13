Frankie Edgar Reveals Target Date For UFC Return

Frankie Edgar is looking to make his return to the Octagon.

It’s been a wild year for the former UFC lightweight champion to say the least as he was supposed to challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury that led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event, but Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

Moving along, by looking back at the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over the former UFC lightweight champion. Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson back in April at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.

The former champ recently conducted an interview with TMZ Sports (transcript courtesy of MMA News) where he revealed his target date for his UFC return, which is at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

“For me, I don’t know. I’m not gonna wait around for a title shot or anything. I’m gonna let my shoulder heal up properly and get back training and see what happens. If there’s an opportunity, for sure I’m gonna jump on it. If not, I’m gonna get in there. I don’t know, ‘The Garden’s’ coming back in November so that might make sense for me.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.