Frankie Edgar Agrees To Fight Conor McGregor, McGregor Offers To Donate Purse To Charity

It looks like Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar have verbally agreed to fight each other later this year. Yesterday, McGregor took the time to wish Edgar a happy birthday, while also claiming he’d be seeing him in December, suggesting a fight between the pair.

Now, Edgar has issued a response, saying he has already agreed to the matchup, it’s simply on UFC president Dana White and McGregor to make it happen.

Thanks pal, I said yes already it's on you and @danawhite to make it happen. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 16, 2019

McGregor responded yet again, calling for White to make the fight, and suggesting he’d donate his fight purse to charity.

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time McGregor has talked about fighting Edgar. Earlier this summer in an interview with ESPN, McGregor discussed the possibility of fighting Edgar as well, who he was never matched up with during his run in the featherweight division.

“And you know who else is top of the list? Frankie Edgar is also up there – right there- on the list. Because he has similarities to Khabib,” McGregor said. “Runs on the back foot, shoots on the single leg. I want these types of similar bouts. And also, Frankie has been very respectful. Frankie has always respectful. He said, ‘I want to tell my his grandkids that I fought Conor McGregor’, one day.

“And for me to hear that – ask Dana [White] – for me when I heard that, now this is me going back many months when I said that – I messaged Dana straight away and said, ‘That’s the fight to make’. Even though he lost the bout to Max [Holloway] in a close bout, I don’t care about that. Wins and losses don’t matter in this game. It’s the stories we are all on and the journeys we are all on.”

