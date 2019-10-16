Conor McGregor Hints At December Showdown With Frankie Edgar

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has hinted that his next fight will in fact be with Frankie Edgar.

Rumors of the two fighting have been going on for months ever since McGregor revealed in August that “The Answer” was one of the desired opponents for his eventual comeback.

And on Wednesday, the Irishman replied to a tweet by the official UFC account wishing Edgar a happy birthday:

“Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December,” McGregor tweeted.

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

Edgar responded thanking McGregor while claiming it was up to the latter as well as UFC president Dana White:

“Thanks pal, I said yes already it’s on you and @danawhite to make it happen,” Edgar replied.

McGregor would reply soon after:

“There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity. First responders. One for All! @ProperWhiskey” he wrote.

There you go White, make the bout. Give my purse to charity.

First responders.

One for All! @ProperWhiskey — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

Clearly by this interaction, the fight is far from being done as it seems negotiations haven’t even begun. There’s also the fact that the UFC’s only December pay-per-view in UFC 245 already has three title fights booked.

However, if McGregor wants that fight, he usually gets what he wants. It will be interesting to see what White has to say about all this.

Do you think we’ll see McGregor vs. Edgar in December? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!